In a heartwarming turn of events, Manipur is witnessing the resurgence of cinema culture as it welcomes Hindi films back into its fold. The long-anticipated reopening of the silver screen commenced with a special screening of the acclaimed Bollywood film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, featuring Vicky Kaushal. The event, held in Churachandpur, has ignited a renewed enthusiasm among the locals.

The curtain was raised on this cinematic celebration thanks to the initiative of the Hmar Students Association (HSA), an organization that staunchly opposes the over two-decade-long ban on Hindi movies. The ban, instituted in September 2000 by the 'Revolutionary People’s Front,' the political arm of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army, a Meitei terror group, has held sway over the region for years.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, which represents the voice of the Kuki tribes, voiced their stance in favour of the event. Prior to the movie screening, the air was charged with patriotism as the national anthem resounded through the open-air theatre, located 63 km away from the capital city.

It's notable that the last Hindi film publicly screened in Manipur was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. The ban, which began in 2000, saw the rebels burn thousands of Hindi video and audio cassettes and CDs in response to perceived threats to the state's language and culture due to Bollywood's influence.

This ban, stemming from concerns about perceived anti-national sentiments, has transformed into an act of solidarity and support for the nation. The screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike holds a special significance as it aligns with the spirit of Independence Day and symbolizes the resilience of Manipur's people in the face of adversity.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Co-starring Sara Ali Khan, the film featured them as a married couple from a middle-class household living in a joint family who come up with a unique solution to resolve their issues. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film released on June 2. Vicky is now gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. He also has a film with Triptii Dimri, directed by Anand Tiwari. He is also gearing up for Yash Raj Films The Great Indian Family (TGIF), featuring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, this family-oriented venture is all set to grace the theatres on September 22.

