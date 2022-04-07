The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are replacing Kanye West as the Sunday night headliners of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival taking place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. The new topliners will perform in the closing night slot alongside fellow headliners Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

According to Billboard, Kanye West was slated to perform at the Indio, Calif., fest, but pulled out on Monday. A petition called for the Yeezy fashion mogul’s removal from the festival lineup in light of his public behavior toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The petition garnered more than 49,000 signatures and counting. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition read.

“No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

Check out the updated lineup poster below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

As per the report, Kanye West did not issue a statement regarding the petition, but threatened to cancel his set if fellow headliner Billie Eilish did not apologize to Travis Scott. West believed that Eilish had insulted Scott, whom West intended to bring out at Coachella, when she paused a show to help a fan, not long after the Astroworld tragedy. The pop star, according to concert footage that shows her helping out a fan in need of an inhaler, said, “I wait for the people to be OK before I keep going.” West perceived that to be an insult to Scott after 10 people died at his Astroworld festival.

The Weeknd has appeared at the festival twice, first in 2012 and then as a headliner in 2018. Swedish House Mafia collaborated with the Weeknd on the new single ‘Moth to a Flame’ last year. The group then remixed the singer’s Dawn FM track ‘Sacrifice.’

After West’s exit, sources told Billboard that a number of names were floated as potential replacements, including The Weeknd and Grammy-winning duo Silk Sonic. Coachella festival 2022 includes lineup includes Daniel Caeser, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Grupo Firme, Louis the Child, Baby Keem, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Stromae, Giveon, Anitta, Brockhampton, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, Run the Jewels, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Banda MS, and many more.

