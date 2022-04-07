Amazon Studios has officially landed rights to Kevin Sullivan’s action thriller Ending Things, starring Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Mackie.

According to Deadline, Amazon bought the Kevin Sullivan spec script that had many potential buyers, with a True Lies-sque premise. A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her “business” partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realize she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup, and their last job together, they must join forces for one last night out.

While producing deals are still being worked out, Anthony Mackie will serve as a producer on the project through his Make It with Gravy Productions banner alongside Jeremy Stein, Jason Spear, and Lit Entertainment. Priyanka Chopra is attached as an executive producer through her Purple Pebble Pictures banner.

On the work front, the forthcoming project will mark Priyanka’s first film with Anthony Mackie. The White Tiger actor was last seen in the supporting role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the sci-fi franchise. She wrapped the romantic comedy Text for You opposite Sam Heughan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series Citadel.

Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie was recently set to make his directorial debut with Spark, a drama in which King Richard’s Saniyya Sidney stars as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era. He recently wrapped the Rupert Wyatt-directed Desert Warrior and is set to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise.

