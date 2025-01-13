After the stupendous success of Minnal Murali, Basil Joseph had expressed his keen interest in superhero dramas and it was being said that the filmmaker was working on a sequel to this highly-acclaimed Tovino Thomas starrer. Later, rumours suggested that the filmmaker is looking at directing a superhero drama inspired by the Indian superhero Shaktimaan with Ranveer Singh. Now, latest reports have hinted at Wamiqa Gabbi playing the leading lady in this entertainer.

Wamiqa Gabbi to play leading lady in Ranveer Singh – Basil Joseph’s superhero drama: Report

Sources claim that the Baby John actress is the frontrunner in the race

A Mid-day report opened up about this latest development in the Shaktimaan-inspired film as it reportedly quoted a source saying, “While discussions are still ongoing, the potential pairing of Wamiqa and Ranveer in Basil’s film would bring a fresh dynamic to a project that’s been in development for five years”. It is being said that the film is currently in the pre-production stage and that Basil Joseph has been holding multiple meetings with Ranveer to discuss the project. According to these reports, the film’s script too is underway. “Once the script is locked and schedules are finalized, the casting will be confirmed," asserted the source.

About Shaktimaan – the film

The film has been sparking several rumours ever since its inception. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in association with Sony Pictures India, the film is expected to bring back the nostalgic value of the 90s superhero. However, in an earlier report, Mukesh Khanna, who originally played the character in the television series and gained love and immense acceptance from audiences, have insisted that Singh will not be a part of it.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s upcoming projects

Wamiqa Gabbi, who is basking in the rave reviews that came her way for her character of a teacher and undercover cop in Baby John, has kicked off the shoot of a romantic comedy entertainer in Goa titled Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as Jaya Bachchan. The actress has also a few other releases like the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhoot Bangla, Adivi Sesh starrer G2, among others in pipeline this year.

Also Read: Baby John actress Wamiqa Gabbi opens up about the transformation of her character from the demure Tara to power-packed Adhira in the Varun Dhawan starrer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.