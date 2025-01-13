comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 13.01.2025 | 9:04 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Wamiqa Gabbi to play leading lady in Ranveer Singh – Basil Joseph’s superhero drama: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Wamiqa Gabbi to play leading lady in Ranveer Singh – Basil Joseph’s superhero drama: Report

en Bollywood News Wamiqa Gabbi to play leading lady in Ranveer Singh – Basil Joseph’s superhero drama: Report

Earlier reports had suggested that the Minnal Murali filmmaker is keen on making a film inspired by Indian superhero Shaktimaan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the stupendous success of Minnal Murali, Basil Joseph had expressed his keen interest in superhero dramas and it was being said that the filmmaker was working on a sequel to this highly-acclaimed Tovino Thomas starrer. Later, rumours suggested that the filmmaker is looking at directing a superhero drama inspired by the Indian superhero Shaktimaan with Ranveer Singh. Now, latest reports have hinted at Wamiqa Gabbi playing the leading lady in this entertainer.

Wamiqa Gabbi to play leading lady in Ranveer Singh - Basil Joseph’s superhero drama: Report

Wamiqa Gabbi to play leading lady in Ranveer Singh – Basil Joseph’s superhero drama: Report

Sources claim that the Baby John actress is the frontrunner in the race

A Mid-day report opened up about this latest development in the Shaktimaan-inspired film as it reportedly quoted a source saying, “While discussions are still ongoing, the potential pairing of Wamiqa and Ranveer in Basil’s film would bring a fresh dynamic to a project that’s been in development for five years”. It is being said that the film is currently in the pre-production stage and that Basil Joseph has been holding multiple meetings with Ranveer to discuss the project. According to these reports, the film’s script too is underway. “Once the script is locked and schedules are finalized, the casting will be confirmed," asserted the source.

About Shaktimaan – the film

The film has been sparking several rumours ever since its inception. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in association with Sony Pictures India, the film is expected to bring back the nostalgic value of the 90s superhero. However, in an earlier report, Mukesh Khanna, who originally played the character in the television series and gained love and immense acceptance from audiences, have insisted that Singh will not be a part of it.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s upcoming projects

Wamiqa Gabbi, who is basking in the rave reviews that came her way for her character of a teacher and undercover cop in Baby John, has kicked off the shoot of a romantic comedy entertainer in Goa titled Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as Jaya Bachchan. The actress has also a few other releases like the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhoot Bangla, Adivi Sesh starrer G2, among others in pipeline this year.

Also Read: Baby John actress Wamiqa Gabbi opens up about the transformation of her character from the demure Tara to power-packed Adhira in the Varun Dhawan starrer

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shikha Talsania shares update about father…

Tabu joins the cast of Akshay Kumar starrer…

Tiku Talsania is recovering, reveals actress…

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan hosts party to…

Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke,…

Vaani Kapoor joins Bonzer7 as their brand…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification