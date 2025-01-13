Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report in December 2024 that Ram Gopal Varma’s cult flick Satya (1998) is all set to re-release on January 17. Now Bollywood Hungama has learned that a special screening of the film will be held to celebrate its re-release. Popular radio station, Radio Nasha, has taken the initiative to organize the screening on Wednesday, January 15, at a multiplex in Mumbai.

EXCLUSIVE: Satya’s special screening to be held in Mumbai on January 15 as part of its re-release celebrations; Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Ram Gopal Varma and others expected

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “As it happens for Nasha Premiere Nights, the screening will be graced by the cast and crew of the film. They’ll go down memory lane and speak about the film, memories of shooting it, etc. A lot of trivia, which has never come out before, is expected to be divulged by the team members of Satya. However, unlike other Nasha Premiere Nights events, the screening will take place first followed by the Q-and-A with the cast and crew. Usually, it’s the other way round.”

When asked who would be present at the screening, the source replied, “Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed his presence. The actors of the film like Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar, etc. are also expected.” Satya had unforgettable music by Vishal Bhardwaj. The lyrics were penned by Gulzar and it remains to be seen if the duo and also the lead actor Chakravarthy along with writer Anurag Kashyap also make it to Satya’s re-release premiere.

The source further said, “The premiere is expected to become a talking point as all of them probably never came together. Some of them did when the film completed 25 years in 2023 but this one is expected to be bigger. Also, lucky fans will get a chance to watch the film ahead of its re-release and in the presence of these stalwarts.”

Satya was the story of a man who comes to Mumbai looking for a job and gets drawn into the underworld. The film was loved for its realistic treatment, dialogues, songs and performances. Manoj Bajpayee's portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre made him an actor to watch out for.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya to re-release in cinemas on January 17, 2025

More Pages: Satya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.