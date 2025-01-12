On Saturday morning, reports were abuzz with news about Tiku Talsania being admitted to a hospital in Andheri after he complained of feeling unwell during the special screening of a Gujarati film. While some claimed that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest, his wife Deepti Talsania clarified in a statement that the Andaz Apna Apna star had a brain stroke. As fans awaited more updates regarding the actor’s health, Tiku’s daughter and actress Shikha Talsania has taken to social media to reassure fans about his health.

Shikha Talsania shares update about father Tiku Talsania’s health after he suffered brain stroke

Actress expresses gratitude in a heartfelt note on social media

Shikha Talsania took to her Instagram story to assure fans about her father’s recovery and also expressed gratitude towards the medical team who helped him in these challenging times. In a note posted by her, she wrote, “Thank you for all your prayers and concern. Its been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well. We are grateful to the Doctors and Staff at Kokilaben Ambani hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love thats come our way in abundance”, and concluded it with a heart emoji.

What happened to Tiku Talsania

On Friday night, the actor-comedian attended the premiere of Gujarati film Mom Tane Nai Samjay starring Rashami Desai at PVR Icon in Andheri. However, in the midst of the same, the actor allegedly felt uneasy with some reports even claiming that he was vomiting. Looking at his worsening condition, the authorities immediately rushed him to the nearby Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in a wheelchair. On Saturday evening, Rashami Desai who was also there during the incident spoke to the media wherein she asserted about the actor’s recovery.

About Shikha Talsania

Shikha Talsania is a renowned face in Indian Cinema and has played a key role in films like Veere Di Wedding and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

