Hollywood actor Moses J. Moseley, who was best known for his role as Mike in the series The Walking Dead, has reportedly died on January 26 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

“He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes," the late actor's manager said in a statement to People publication. "Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business."

According to TMZ, the actor died at the age of 31 and cops are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. As per a family member, the family found Moses' body Wednesday in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, GA.

Following the news of the actor’s demise, The Walking Dead team, remembering the fellow actor, took to social media and wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

Moses J. Moseley had guest starring roles on the TV shows such as Queen of the South and Watchmen, and had also appeared in films like Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories and The Internship. The actor was best known for his role of Mike in one of Michonne's (Danai Gurira) pet zombies, on the series The Walking Dead in 2012 and 2015.

