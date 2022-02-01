South Korean group ASTRO’s lead vocalist MJ will reportedly be halting all promotional activities temporarily due to health concerns.

As per a report by Soompi, on January 28, group management label Fantagio Entertainment officially announced that MJ would be taking a break from all activities in order to focus on recovering his health.

The agency released an official statement that read, “Hello. This is Fantagio. We would like to thank the AROHA [ASTRO’s official fandom] who always give ASTRO their unsparing love as we make an announcement regarding member MJ temporarily halting activities.”

The statement continued, “During his recent promotions, ASTRO’s MJ noticed issues with his health, and so he went to the hospital for an in-depth checkup. In keeping with his doctor’s opinion that [MJ] needs sufficient rest and treatment, we have decided that he will be temporarily halting all activities.”

“For the moment, MJ will be focusing entirely on his recovery and treatment during his hiatus, and he plans to temporarily halt all activities until he recovers his health.” it further said.

The agency concluded the statement by saying, “We ask for your generous understanding about the fact that we have decided on a temporary hiatus from activities for the sake of healthier activities in the future. We consider the health of our artists our top priority, and we will do our utmost to try and help our artist recover quickly. Thank you.”

Kim Myung Jun, professionally known as MJ, debuted in 2016 as the main vocalist of the South Korean boy group ASTRO. Other members of the group include Cha Eun Woo, Yoon San Ha, Moon Bin, JinJin (Park Jin Woo) and Rocky (Park Min Hyuk). The group recently performed ‘One’ and ‘After Midnight’ at the 2021 MBC Music Festival.

Wishing the artist, a speedy recovery!

