comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.02.2022 | 8:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar launches his production house AAZ Films

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, known for making films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Bharat has announced the launch of his production house AAZ films. On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his social media handle to announce the news.

Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar launches his production house AAZ Films

"It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God - I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today. Lots of love. This journey will move forward with @aazfilms," the 40-year-old director wrote.


Ali Abbas Zafar had made his directorial debut with the 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan- a romantic comedy. The film starred Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, and Ali Zafar. After that, he wrote and directed films like Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. He turned producer with Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli and now he has officially launched his production house.

Zafar also made his digital debut as he wrote and directed the series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan. The series was released in 2020 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Currently, Zafar is directing a film featuring, Shahid Kapoor. He will also be helming the film Super Soldier which will star Katrina Kaif in an action-packed avatar.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to star in an action film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley dies…

ASTRO’s MJ to temporarily takes break from…

Saoirse Ronan to star in film adaptation of…

The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim star Nam Da…

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler reacts to…

Keanu Reeves receives backlash from Chinese…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification