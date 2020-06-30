Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.06.2020 | 3:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with a whodunnit thriller

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Vivek Oberoi is turning producer with a whodunnit thriller. Based on a never-heard-before premise, ITI - CAN YOU SOLVE YOUR OWN MURDER? is a sleek whodunnit thriller. The story revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. Intricately woven, it is full of an ensemble of characters intertwined in their own struggles. It is written and directed by Vishal Mishra. Produced by Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment, this film marks their first collaboration. The film is creatively backed by Prerna V Arora, a name synonymous with, successful and path-breaking films. The film is expected to go on floors by September - October 2020 and will be released shortly thereafter.

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with a whodunnit thriller

Mandiraa Entertainment, "The name is a Sanskrit adaptation of Temples, with the blessings of Tirupati Balaji, made out of love for movies and movie making, is a new venture that is set to push the boundaries of storytelling. Our temple of work. With Kussum, Reshabh, Keyur and Sanjeet at the helm, Mandiraa Entertainment is honoured to have such immeasurable talent working on its first film. The audiences need to buckle up and await the thrilling experience that’s coming their way."

Vivek Oberoi, actor-producer says, “I instantly liked the high-concept idea that Vishal presented, and decided to back the project immediately. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey with Prernaa, team Mandiraa, and Girish and we hope to present an engaging piece of cinema to the audiences.”

Vishal Mishra, writer-director says, “I always believe in exploring new concepts. With this film, I hope to bring something new in my favourite genre, whodunnit-thriller. Prerna V Arora is a passionate producer and has a glorious box office record. And I share a very very special bond with Vivek. It feels great to collaborate with both of them.”

Girish Johar, the producer, says, “Along with producers Kussum, Reshabh and Keyur, I am super excited and keen to share this story with our audiences. Vishal is a very gifted talent and we are pretty sure that with this film, we have a winner on our hands.”

Kussum Arora, the producer, says, "Prerna has always inspired us to fearlessly go ahead and dream big. Along with Mandiraa Entertainment, we are doing exactly that. ITI is going to be a fantastic start for us to deliver to our audience, the best content".

ALSO READ:

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star…

Taapsee Pannu shocked to receive electric…

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Second filmmaker announces film based on…

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara…

Paresh Rawal urges everyone to call Police…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification