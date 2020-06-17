Actor Vivek Oberoi, earlier this week, shared heartbreaking details after he attended the funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday, June 15. The last rites were performed in the presence of his family and a few of Sushant’s close friends. Vivek Oberoi said that the pain in his father’s eyes was unbearable and that this is a wake-up call for the industry.

Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Being at Sushant’s cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I’ve been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today...he would have realised how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can’t express how deeply tragic it felt.”

“I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family...a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us,” he further wrote.

Vivek concluded by saying, “I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray god takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn’t deserve you.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He died by suicide at the age of 34 years old.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.