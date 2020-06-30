Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi records her statement with the police 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicidde on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. His death shook the entire nation. According to reports, the actor was suffering from depression for the past six months and was being treated for the same. The case of his death is being currently investigated by the police. 

The police have been recording the statements of people who were close to the late actor including his family, friends, colleagues and house help. On Tuesday, Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi, from his last film Dil Bechara, arrived at the Bandra Police station to record her statement. Dil Bechara  directed by Mukesh Chhabra is Sanjana's debut film. The director also gave his statement to the police. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Rhea Chakraborty also recorded her statement with the police where she claimed that the two were planning on getting married. She also said that they were living together during the lockdown, but had moved out after they had a fight. 

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi will be released in Disney+ Hotstar in the coming months. The film will be available for free in memory of the late actor. 

ALSO READ:  Sushant Singh Rajput was paid Rs. 30 lakhs for Shuddh Desi Romance and Rs. 1 crore for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

