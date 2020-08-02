Bollywood Hungama

Vishesh Films issues clarification on Mahesh Bhatt’s involvement with IMG ventures

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There have been several media reports regarding Mr. Mahesh Bhatt being associated with the currently accused Mr. Sunny Verma of IMG ventures. However, the rumours and articles that have allegedly mentioned Mr. Mahesh Bhatt's name are completely false and incorrect.

Vishesh Films issues clarification on Mahesh Bhatt's involvement with IMG ventures

Mr. Naik, legal counsel and advocate for Vishesh Films clarifies, "The allegations made against our client Mr. Mahesh Bhatt are made without verification of true and correct facts. We are taking legal action against all the news agencies who have reported false and defamatory articles."

For the unaware, social activist Yogita Bhayana filed a complaint against Sunny Verma and his company (IMG ventures) for allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting a number of women on the pretext of modelling opportunities. Bhayana has also named various Bollywood celebrities in her complaint. Following her complaint the  National Commission for Women (NCW) issued notices to some Bollywood celebrities named in the complaint. However, there is no clarification as of now who these celebrities are.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mahesh Bhatt clarifies that Sushant was never offered Sadak 2 in his statement to Police

