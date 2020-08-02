Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan discharged after testing negative for COVID-19; Abhishek Bachchan to remain hospitalised 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 has finally tested negative. The Bollywood superstar has been discharged from the hospital and will continue to rest at home. Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to inform about the same. 

Amitabh Bachchan discharged after testing negative for COVID-19; Abhishek Bachchan to remain hospitalised 

“My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him,” he wrote. 


However, Abhishek Bachchan himself will remain hospitalised as he is yet to test negative. "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. ????????I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," Abhishek wrote. 


Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya tested negative last week and were discharged from the hospital.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan praises medical professionals dressed in PPE kits, working day and night

