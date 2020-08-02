A week after a new single announcement, the worldwide popular group BTS has revealed the track is named 'DYNAMITE'. A countdown kick-started on July 29 as they have already begun to gear up for their first English single as a group. On the second countdown date which is August 3 in KST (August 2 in IST), the group revealed the name of the highly anticipated track. The profile pictures of their social media accounts have also been changed.

During a live broadcast only July 28 post-midnight in South Korea, the members' Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook hosted a session with their members J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V where they made the announcement. Following this, the parent Big Hit Entertainment company took to the digital platform Weverse to confirm the announcement. The official statement read: "Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. On August 21, 2020, the new digital single by BTS will be released on Korean and international music streaming sites. We would like to thank all ARMY for your continued affection for BTS, and we ask for your love and support for the new digital single soon to be unveiled. Please stay tuned for additional details to be announced through Weverse. Release date: August 21 (Friday), 2020 (KST) Thank you."

BTS is prepping for their upcoming album. They have already filmed jacket photos and are diligently working on music. While this single 'DYNAMITE' is releasing on August 21, the septet did mention in their live broadcast earlier that they weren't sure whether it would be included in their album or not. We will just have to wait and see.

The band dropped their fourth Japanese album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey' on July 15. In February 2020, they released a full-length studio album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' which is still one of the biggest albums of the year. The group's member Suga dropped his second mixtape 'D-2' with 'Daechwita' as the title track in May.

Earlier this year, the group's members also worked on several solo collaborations including RM's collab ('Winter Flower') with Korean artist Younha on her album, Suga's collabs with Halsey ('Suga's Interlude') and IU ('Eight'), and V's OST (Sweet Night) for Korean drama Itaewon Class in March. Jungkook released his solo track 'Still With You' in June during BTS FESTA 2020.

Meanwhile, Suga is set to drop another collab with singer MAX on his album 'Colour Vision' after the latter featured on his mixtape. The septet will also be part of a reality show called 'IN THE SOOP' that is set to premiere on August 20, 2020, as they spend time in the forest surrounded by the river.

ALSO READ: BTS to premiere outdoor reality show In The Soop on August 20

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.