VIRAL: Radhika Apte and Dev Patel’s INTIMATE scene gets leaked (see pics)

Radhika Apte and Dev Patel will be seen in a movie called The Wedding Guest and the two have also attended many events together promoting the movie. Recently they are in news because a sex scene from the movie got leaked.

The intimate scene is between Dev and Radhika and it is being circulated on the internet since yesterday. A video clip was leaked and a few pictures were picked up and circulated.

Radhika has been vocal about this since this is not the first time that her intimate scenes got leaked. She has told media that she has been brought up watching world cinema and has travelled a lot so she is very comfortable with her body. She added that she has seen people performing nude on stage in India and abroad.

Here are the pictures which got leaked.

