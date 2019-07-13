Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.07.2019 | 5:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

VIRAL: Radhika Apte and Dev Patel’s INTIMATE scene gets leaked (see pics)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Radhika Apte and Dev Patel will be seen in a movie called The Wedding Guest and the two have also attended many events together promoting the movie. Recently they are in news because a sex scene from the movie got leaked.

The intimate scene is between Dev and Radhika and it is being circulated on the internet since yesterday. A video clip was leaked and a few pictures were picked up and circulated.

Radhika has been vocal about this since this is not the first time that her intimate scenes got leaked. She has told media that she has been brought up watching world cinema and has travelled a lot so she is very comfortable with her body. She added that she has seen people performing nude on stage in India and abroad.

Here are the pictures which got leaked.

Also Read: Radhika Apte REVEALS that monogamy is a choice that she makes every day!

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rangoli Chandel shares letter from advocate…

Alia Bhatt records her first single for…

Congress member Urmila Matondkar demands…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha to reunite…

SCOOP: Post Malaal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification