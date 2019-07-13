Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.07.2019 | 6:28 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan had to do a retake of Lion King dubbing, thanks to Aryan Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aryan Khan’s teaser of Hindi Lion King has dropped a few days ago and well, the internet can’t help but get all impressed with the fact that both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan have uncanny voices.

In fact, it is a matter of pride for not only SRK’s fans but the superstar himself. But having said that, there is a flipside to this as SRK had to do a retake of a dubbing patch, all thanks to the fact that he sounded too much like his son.

Shah Rukh said it is incredibly sweet to actually get to spend time with his son while dubbing for the movie. Aryan had dubbed for The Incredibles in the past when he was just nine.

Aryan will soon make his debut on the big screen but it is yet to be confirmed in what capacity.

The Lion King Hindi is directed by Jon Favreau, the film opens on July 19 in India.

