Last Updated 30.12.2020 | 1:13 PM IST

Vikrant Massey’s Instagram account hacked again; hackers pose as Instagram support page

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vikrant Massey's Instagram account has been hacked again for the second time this week. On Wednesday, the actor took to Twitter to inform his followers about his hacked Instagram account and asked people to not open any links received from his account.

"Instagram hacked again. Please refrain from clicking on any link or DM‘s. We’re working on it," he tweeted.


Vikrant's Instagram handle now looks like an Instagram support page. Reportedly, this is a scan where hackers pose as a support page to send violation messages and bait blue tick profiles.

On Monday, Vikrant had taken to his Instagram story and updated his followers about his social media handles getting hacked. "My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM’s or comments coming in. We’re working on it,” the Cargo actor wrote.

Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan's Twitter and Instagram account were also hacked.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller, Forensic

