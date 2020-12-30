Actor Michael B. Jordan is set to helm the third installment of Creed. The franchise that began in 2015 was both a sequel and spin-off of the Rocky franchise. Actress Tessa Thompson will reprise the role of Bianca Taylor in the film. Creed 3 will mark the directorial debut of Jordan.



Speaking to MTV News and confirming her role, Tessa Thompson said, “He is directing the next Creed.” Furthermore, when asked about Michael B Jordan being labeled as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020, she added. "I haven’t talked to him about it because I’m going to pretend it hasn’t happened. I don’t want—we’re going to make another Creed very soon, and I don’t need this. I don’t need the Sexiest Man Alive to be, you know what I mean? I just don’t need it. I don’t need any of it. It’s a lot. It’s too much for me to shoulder. It’s too much for me to handle. No, I’m proud of him. I’m so happy for him. And I will give him a lot of crap about it in person, and I cannot wait.”

During the conversation, Tessa also confirmed that the filming will begin later in 2021.

