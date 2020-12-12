Bollywood Hungama

Vikrant Massey to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller, Forensic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Vikrant Massey will now be headlining the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film, Forensic. He will be essaying the role of a meticulous forensic officer in the film. Vikrant will be stepping into the shoes of Tovino Thomas in the remake who played the protagonist in the original film.

Vikrant Massey to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller, Forensic

Forensic, that released earlier this year, opened to raving reviews from the critics and the audience alike. The remake is a part of Mini Flims’ Mansi Bagla’s acquisition of three super hit South Indian remakes.

Talking about the film, producer Mansi Bagla says, “In Hindi Films, we have always seen cop movies but have not seen a movie on a forensic officer who plays a vital role in solving any crime drama. Vikrant is a perfect fit for this role and I'm so glad to have him on board.”

Excited about being a part of the project, Vikrant says, “When I saw Forensic, I was immediately hooked onto it. It is an intelligent film that keeps you on tenterhooks. At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer. I am really looking forward to collaborating with Mini Films and I am glad to be leading the Hindi remake.”

