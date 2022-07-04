Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda who turned into an overnight sensation with his rebellious Arjun Reddy in 2017, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger on 25 August. It is a Karan Johar-Dharma production with Vijay playing a mixed-martial-arts specialist. In fact, just last week, the Telugu superstar made headlines with the new poster of the film, which features him in the nude. Interestingly, we hear that it was Vijay Deverakonda who suggested the nude poster idea while on the other hand producer Karan Johar was not too kicked with the idea.

Apparently, Karan tried hard to dissuade Vijay, arguing that there was no sense in a boxer-posing nude. “But Vijay was adamant. He wanted the first poster to be eye-catching. Vijay wants to make a splash with his Bollywood debut. He has an entire strategy worked out to promote Liger. Many trolls are blaming producer Karan Johar and director Puri Jagannadh for Vijay’s nude poster. But it was completely Vijay’s idea to pose in the buff for the Liger poster,” says a source close to the project.

As for the film, we hear that Vijay was bent on it being an action film; he was certain that whenever he entered Bollywood it had to be with something he had not done before in Telugu. Liger is just the entry Vijay wanted in Hindi cinema. It is a full-on big-screen experience. The mega-star whose fans in Andhra and Telangana are known as ‘Rowdies’ is rightly proud of the action sequences he has done in Liger (earlier titled Fighter). Apparently, the action scenes Vijay has attempted successfully in Liger have never been attempted before in Indian cinema.

