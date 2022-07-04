Disney+ Hotstar greenlights a new season of International Emmy-nominated Hotstar Specials’ Aarya. The highly-acclaimed series from ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani has officially entered its scripting stage to create magic on screens once again! This critically and audience acclaimed show follows the journey of a fierce mother to keep her family safe from the world of crime after entering the vicious network following her husband’s demise.

Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani to return season 3 of Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar

The show’s lead actor Sushmita Sen said, “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In Season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya.”

Elated about the upcoming season, creator and filmmaker Ram Madhvani said, “Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing partner in building Aarya through 2 seasons and we are delighted to associate with them once again for yet another season. The journey of developing a gripping storyline, thrill and family love has started and we are sure this will once again leave audiences wanting more! The stakes are only getting higher from here…! It’s great to be back with Sushmita Sen and Co-Producer Amita Madhvani and the full Ram Madhvani Films team.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “Being nominated in the International Emmy Awards last year, Aarya is a crown jewel of Disney+ Hotstar. Since its first season, the show has truly been a game-changer, redefining Indian storytelling with women breaking stereotypes. We have received immense love and appreciation from viewers for the first two seasons, coupled with high anticipation on knowing what follows. We look forward to unfolding what happens next through the narrative of season 3! ”

