Vijay Deverakonda will be making his much talked about Bollywood debut with Liger, to be directed by famous South filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The film, which also features Ananya Panday, is expected to feature in a power-packed action role but a recent poster of the Arjun Reddy actor has left his audience shocked.

In this photo, that reads ‘Saala Crossbreed’, we can see Vijay Deverakonda baring it all out, as he poses with no clothes. A bouquet of roses is tactically placed that covers his private parts but the naked photo has definitely captivated his audience. Karan Johar, who is also the producer of the film, shared this photo on his Instagram handle. Here, have a look at the post:

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars famous boxer Mike Tyson in a pivotal role. As per earlier reports, Liger will feature the beastly side of Vijay Deverakonda whereas his chemistry with Ananya Panday is yet another intriguing element in the film. It is slated to release on August 25, 2022. If certain reports are to be believed, the actor will be kicking off the promotions very soon.

