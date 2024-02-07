The trio has two exciting projects already in the pipeline, a riveting courtroom drama and a vigilante-action series.

Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and Harman Baweja-led Baweja Studios announced their third collaboration for an action-adventure film. With two exciting projects already in the pipeline, a riveting courtroom drama and a vigilante-action series, the new collaboration further strengthens their journey of making high content-driven projects.

In articulating their vision, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar conveyed, "Teaming up with Baweja Studios, we align our shared dedication to great storytelling. Our collaboration is focused on bringing together our unique perspectives and creating an exceptional cinematic experience for our audiences everywhere."

Sharing his enthusiasm for the project, Harman Baweja said, “With our constant vision of creating impactful and innovative content across all genres, we are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Excel Entertainment. Our upcoming project is going to be a high-octane film, poised to deliver an extraordinary cinematic experience for our audiences. We look forward to beginning this journey soon.”

