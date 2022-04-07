comscore

Vidya Balan to headline Dinesh Vijan’s next Waiting Room set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic; Laxman Utekar to direct

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Coming straight out of critically acclaimed Jalsa, Vidya Balan seems to have signed her next project. The actress will reportedly work with Mimi director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. This will be the first time Vidya will work with the two filmmakers.

Vidya Balan to headline Dinesh Vijan's next Waiting Room set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic; Laxman Utekar to direct

According to a report in an outlet, the film is set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and is a special project. The film will be a thrilling experience with a realistic storyline with an emotional quotient and unlike any pandemic-centric storyline. After completing the Anu Menon drama, the actress reportedly will sign the film on the dotted line. The director has begun the recee and it will begin in June 2022.

On the work front, Vidya Balan will next star in a romantic comedy with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D' Cruz, anD Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy. Laxman Utekar recently wrapped up his next with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan which is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Meanwhile, Dinesh is awaiting the release of Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jalsa director Suresh Triveni on unveiling the plot early on, the scene that gave him a nightmare and Vidya Balan breaking down on set

