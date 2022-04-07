South Korean group SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother passed away on Wednesday. The band's agency released a statement on Wednesday, announcing that she died of illness and that the funeral will be attended by family members and close friends.

“Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother passed away this morning from an illness,” the statement began, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi. “Wonwoo is currently at the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close friends. We ask for your kind consideration and support so that Wonwoo can have a period of mourning with his family. May she rest in peace.”

Previously, group member Joshua stated that Wonwoo’s mother took care of him when he visited the United States as his parents, too, were living in the region. He thanked Wonwoo’s family for their kindness and generosity. “For Wonwoo, our parents are close. My mother and Wonwoo’s mother are very close because my mother is not here. She is in America,” Joshua told koreaoboo.com earlier.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is gearing up to release its first-ever English single. The group announced via its official social media accounts that its new single will be a pre-release of its fourth full-length album, which is set to drop in May. The group’s English-language single will debut on April 15, 2022. The popular group comprises 13 members: group leader S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015 with the album EP ‘17 Carat’. The band is popular for self-producing most of their songs and fair line distribution in their soundtracks.

