comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.04.2022 | 2:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo’s mother passes away following illness; family members and close friends to attend funeral

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean group SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother passed away on Wednesday. The band's agency released a statement on Wednesday, announcing that she died of illness and that the funeral will be attended by family members and close friends.

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo’s mother passes away following illness; family members and close friends to attend funeral

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo’s mother passes away following illness; family members and close friends to attend funeral

“Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother passed away this morning from an illness,” the statement began, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi. “Wonwoo is currently at the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close friends. We ask for your kind consideration and support so that Wonwoo can have a period of mourning with his family. May she rest in peace.”

Previously, group member Joshua stated that Wonwoo’s mother took care of him when he visited the United States as his parents, too, were living in the region. He thanked Wonwoo’s family for their kindness and generosity. “For Wonwoo, our parents are close. My mother and Wonwoo’s mother are very close because my mother is not here. She is in America,” Joshua told koreaoboo.com earlier.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is gearing up to release its first-ever English single. The group announced via its official social media accounts that its new single will be a pre-release of its fourth full-length album, which is set to drop in May. The group’s English-language single will debut on April 15, 2022. The popular group comprises 13 members: group leader S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015 with the album EP ‘17 Carat’. The band is popular for self-producing most of their songs and fair line distribution in their soundtracks.

Also Read: K-pop group SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19; Hoshi goes under quarantine while other members test negative 

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ed Sheeran wins four-year U.K. copyright…

Umar Riaz stops his fans from harassing…

Lily-Rose Depp, Jung Hoyeon and Renate…

BREAKING: Teaser of Prabhas-starrer Salaar…

Kartik Aaryan to feature in an action packed…

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification