Last Updated 14.02.2020 | 8:44 PM IST

Vidya Balan supports Kabir Singh; says its does not glorify the character

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh was the highest-grossing movie of 2019. But at the same time, the film was heavily criticized for its misogynistic undertone. Now, actress Vidya Balan has come out in support of the film Kabir Singh against the criticism.

Vidya Balan supports Kabir Singh; says its does not glorify the character

While interacting with students at her alma mater, St. Xavier's College, Vidya Balan said, "Sometimes I watch films even if they are not keeping it to my beliefs. Over the years, I have matured as a person. Previously it used to be all black or white for me but today, I understand. I will give you an example of the film Kabir Singh. There was a huge uproar when Kabir Singh released and people questioned how the film could glorify a character as Kabir Singh, who is absolutely disrespectful and violent towards women. Previously, I would have had the same reaction, but today I feel that the film is not necessarily glorifying it.”

“It's about telling the story of a Kabir Singh and there are enough Kabir Singhs in the world, especially in our country. So, I am okay with that. I can make choice not to be a Kabir Singh. As a person, that choice would be mine. But will I go to the theatre and watch Kabir Singh? Of course, I will. So, I think I have kind of matured," Vidya added.

When the actress was asked if these traits work in her mind while selecting films she said that she has been fortunate to have don work that aligns with her belief. "Not that I haven't had the opportunity to do other work, but it's a choice I made that only I do the work I believe in. Over the past 12 years, I have had the chance to tell stories of women who find their voice and strength, so even if they start off as weak and vulnerable in the film, by the end of it they come a full circle. So, I think I am attracted to these stories. I had the opportunity to do other stuff but I chose not to," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi.

Also Read: After Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan announces her next titled Sherni

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
