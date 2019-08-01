Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic to have Amit Sadh play her son-in-law?

Vidya Balan is currently busy promoting her upcoming release, Mission Mangal, based on the first successful attempt of the Indian Space Research Organization at sending a space probe to Mars. The movie also stars other super talented actors like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, and Kriti Kulhari among the others.

After this, Vidya Balan has given her nod to play the lead role in Shakuntala Devi biopic. The movie was announced quite a while ago and the casting is still in process. So far, Jisshu Sengupta has been roped in to play the role of Vidya Balan’s husband in the biopic. As for the role of her son-in-law, there are reports of Amit Sadh is being roped in. Amit Sadh was last seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 and has done some prominent roles in the past. If the sources are to be believed, Amit has already given a positive nod to playing the role but there have been no confirmations so far.

Mission Mangal is slated to release on August 15 and the audience is beyond thrilled to see the efforts and hardships that went behind carrying out India’s biggest space mission.

