Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.08.2019 | 1:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic to have Amit Sadh play her son-in-law?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vidya Balan is currently busy promoting her upcoming release, Mission Mangal, based on the first successful attempt of the Indian Space Research Organization at sending a space probe to Mars. The movie also stars other super talented actors like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, and Kriti Kulhari among the others.

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic to have Amit Sadh play her son-in-law

After this, Vidya Balan has given her nod to play the lead role in Shakuntala Devi biopic. The movie was announced quite a while ago and the casting is still in process. So far, Jisshu Sengupta has been roped in to play the role of Vidya Balan’s husband in the biopic. As for the role of her son-in-law, there are reports of Amit Sadh is being roped in. Amit Sadh was last seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 and has done some prominent roles in the past. If the sources are to be believed, Amit has already given a positive nod to playing the role but there have been no confirmations so far.

Mission Mangal is slated to release on August 15 and the audience is beyond thrilled to see the efforts and hardships that went behind carrying out India’s biggest space mission.

Also Read: Vidya Balan partners with Ronnie Screwvala to produce Natkhat

More Pages: Shakuntala Devi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Super 30 Box Office Collections - The…

Sonakshi Sinha says everything she chases…

Box Office: Super 30 Day 20 in overseas

Super 30 Box Office Collections - The…

Manikarnika actor Jisshu Sengupta to star in…

Akshay Kumar gives Aamir Khan a dose of John…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification