Vidya Balan partners with Ronnie Screwvala to produce Natkhat

While Vidya Balan is promoting her upcoming multi-starrer, Mission Mangal, she has decided to don the producer’s hat along with Ronnie Scewvala for a short film. The actress is making a comeback after a long time on the big screen and the fans are thrilled to see her play the role of a project director for one of India’s biggest space missions. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi among the others.

This short film is titled Natkhat and is going to revolve around exposing the rape culture in India. With Shaan Vyas as the director, the story will revolve around how parents play an important role in abolishing the gender inequality among kids. Vidya will also play the lead role in the short film and Shaan was delighted to have her on board as a producer as well. She decided to share the news with her fans via her social media and uploaded a picture with the caption, “I’m happy and excited that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor …. The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role….that of ‘PRODUCER‘ …. I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by @annukampa_harsh and #ShaanVyas propelled me in that direction ????…Its been a new and precious experience working with @shaanvs the director and his team, and to be partnering with #RonnieScrewvala & @rsvpmovies on this beautiful and powerful story. Can’t wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me ????.”

Mission Mangal, on the other hand, is slated to release on August 15.

