Shilpa Shetty to make her comeback after 13 years with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s Nikamma

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Action entertainer Nikamma will be helmed by Heropanti director Sabbir Khan and it will introduce the fresh pairing of Abhimanyu Dassani, son of actress Bhagyashree and singer and social media sensation, Shirley Setia. The announcement was made a few weeks ago. Now, another interesting detail has been revealed that Shilpa Shetty will be making her comeback with Nikamma.

The actress has been roped in for Sabbir Khan directorial and her role has been kept under wraps. Shilpa is returning to the big screen after 13 years and she is excited for it because the character is something she has never played before. While it is still too early to describe her role in detail, a source within the team reveals that this is one of the most intriguing characters she has played in her career. “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before … I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar!,” she says

Director Sabbir Khan says, “Shilpa is a much-loved name in every household and she was very clear right at the onset that her comeback would have to be with a worthy role. It’s a dynamic part and I am glad to be working with Shilpa and bringing her back for the fans that miss her.”

Nikamma is jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films and is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020!

ALSO READ: Abhimanyu Dassani to star opposite Youtube sensation Shirley Setia in Sabbir Khan’s action film Nikamma

