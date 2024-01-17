comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.01.2024 | 11:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to kick off final Jordan schedule on January 19 with three song shoots: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to kick off final Jordan schedule on January 19 with three song shoots: Report

en Bollywood News Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to kick off final Jordan schedule on January 19 with three song shoots: Report

The songs will be choreographed by Bosco Martis. The international schedule will be between January 19 to February 2.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Back in December 2023, it was reported that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are set to head to Jordan for three song sequences. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this will be the final schedule with 400-500 crew members travelling to Jordan, of which 200 are dancers.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to kick off final Jordan schedule on January 19 with three song shoots: Report

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to kick off final Jordan schedule on January 19 with three song shoots: Report

 “I am very excited about shooting in Jordan. I’ve never been there but I’ve heard it’s a beautiful country,” Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times, adding “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has superb action and requires a certain terrain. Vashu (Vashu Bhagnani) ji and the director, Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar), have chosen Jordan with a lot of thought for this schedule. Earlier we shot in Mumbai, London, Scotland and Abu Dhabi for the film. And Jordan, here we come now”.

“As we embark on this cinematic journey, Jordan becomes more than just a backdrop; it becomes a character in our story, contributing its timeless allure to every frame. Jordan not only compliments the magnanimity of the film but also its stellar star cast,” producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, and added, “We hope after the songs come out and the film is released, there will be more shootings there. We hope we can set a trend.”

As per the report, a source revealed, “The makers are going all out to make the songs a visual spectacle for the audiences to experience on the big screen. They plan to capture different moods and shades of Jordan through the songs. They are taking a crew of 400-500 people, which includes around 200 dancers. So, one can imagine the scale of the songs that they are planning.”

The songs will be choreographed by Bosco Martis. The international schedule will be between January 19 to February 2.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, adding another layer of intensity to this rollercoaster ride of emotions. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on Eid 2024 in April.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran to commence final schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in January; to shoot 3 big songs at international locations: Report

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pracchand Ashok: Rakshanda Khan and Chetan…

Bobby Deol NOT cast in Nitesh Tiwari's…

Abhishek Kapoor’s next film Sharaabi to have…

Rasha Thadani becomes brand face of…

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi…

Cine1 vs T-Series legal battle over Animal:…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification