Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to kick off final Jordan schedule on January 19 with three song shoots: Report

Back in December 2023, it was reported that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are set to head to Jordan for three song sequences. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this will be the final schedule with 400-500 crew members travelling to Jordan, of which 200 are dancers.

“I am very excited about shooting in Jordan. I’ve never been there but I’ve heard it’s a beautiful country,” Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times, adding “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has superb action and requires a certain terrain. Vashu (Vashu Bhagnani) ji and the director, Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar), have chosen Jordan with a lot of thought for this schedule. Earlier we shot in Mumbai, London, Scotland and Abu Dhabi for the film. And Jordan, here we come now”.

“As we embark on this cinematic journey, Jordan becomes more than just a backdrop; it becomes a character in our story, contributing its timeless allure to every frame. Jordan not only compliments the magnanimity of the film but also its stellar star cast,” producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, and added, “We hope after the songs come out and the film is released, there will be more shootings there. We hope we can set a trend.”

As per the report, a source revealed, “The makers are going all out to make the songs a visual spectacle for the audiences to experience on the big screen. They plan to capture different moods and shades of Jordan through the songs. They are taking a crew of 400-500 people, which includes around 200 dancers. So, one can imagine the scale of the songs that they are planning.”

The songs will be choreographed by Bosco Martis. The international schedule will be between January 19 to February 2.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, adding another layer of intensity to this rollercoaster ride of emotions. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on Eid 2024 in April.

