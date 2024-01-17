As Lakadbaggha celebrates its first anniversary, the film continues to resonate with audiences due to its blend of action and a conservation message. The announcement of Lakadbaggha Part 2 has generated excitement.

Ridhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha starrer Lakadbaggha invited to be screened for the Environmental Minister of India

To mark this achievement, a special screening is scheduled for Environmental Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Forest DG of India Prakash Goyal in the coming week. Anshuman had previously met the environmental minister last year to discuss the potential of using cinema for awareness. The primary focus of the exclusive screening is to explore opportunities for the conservation of the Indian Striped Hyena and advocate for the adoption of indie-dogs, highlighting the film's dedication to environmental causes, particularly promoting adoption over shopping.

Lakadbaggha has received a prestigious invitation from Cinema Paradiso in Auroville for a special screening and talk on January 15, 2024. This event aims not only to showcase the film but also to provide a platform for lead actor Anshuman Jha to engage with the diverse audience in Auroville.

Having received positive responses on various international film festival platforms, including the 'Best Actor' award at HBO SAIFF New York and the 'Vision Award' for Best Film at the Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart, Lakadbaggha is recognized as a unique cinematic experience. The genuine performances by the star cast, including Rdhi Dogra, Milind Soman, Paresh Pahuja, and Eksha Kerung, have made it a favorite among cinema and animal lovers. Zee5 recently declared Lakadbaggha-1 as one of its significant films of 2023.

Anshuman Jha expressed his gratitude on this occasion, stating, “As we celebrate a year of the world's first animal lover vigilante in the coming week - Lakadbaggha continues to entertain and this cinematic universe holds a special place in my heart. The opportunity to premiere the film again for the ministry this month is a testament to the impact it has had on conservation awareness. If we can promote the message which helps in the conservation of the Indian Striped Hyena & in adoption drives for Indie-dogs - that will be our biggest victory. I am also extremely delighted by the invitation to cinema Paradiso & am looking forward to interacting with the audience in Auroville.”

On the professional front, Ridhi Dogra was seen in Jawan along with Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which had been released in cinemas worldwide.

Also Read: Ridhi Dogra experiences heartwarming recognition as ‘Jawan ki mummy’ during Dunki interval

More Pages: Lakadbaggha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.