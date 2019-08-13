Vidya Balan launches the cover of the book Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar

Actress Vidya Balan who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Mission Mangal took to Instagram to make a special announcement. On the occasion of late actress Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Balan launched the official cover of the book Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar.

Sharing the cover of the book, the Mission Mangal actress wrote, “I am honoured and delighted to officially launch the Cover of the Penguin book on the iconic SRIDEVI on her 56th birthday today titled ,SRIDEVI: GIRL WOMAN SUPERSTAR commemorating the legend’s larger-than-life magic spread over five decades. Congratulations to author @satyarthnayak and the @penguinindia mavericks @mileeashwarya19 and @chaudhurishantanuray. A big hug Boneyji ????!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sri Ma’am ????!!

The book has been authored by Satyarth Nayak, with the approval of Boney Kapoor. The book also delves deep into her iconic body of work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. The book, described as “the first and only detailed chronicle of the legend’s fifty year long journey across all the five industries she worked in”, will provide the readers with a glimpse of her public and personal life, with exclusive insights from her friends and family members.

Sridevi, one of the biggest icons of the Indian film industry, left behind a void in her fans’ hearts when she passed away in February of 2018. Her demise came as a shock to the entire film fraternity and her loved ones.

On her birthday, family, friends and fans of the Hawa Hawai actress have showered social media websites with messages sharing how she will never be forgotten. Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor too shared heartfelt posts remembering the actress.

Also Read: Vidya Balan reveals why Indira Gandhi biopic is delayed