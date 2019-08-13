Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.08.2019 | 11:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

John Abraham opens up about the time his mother interrupted a shoot

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

John Abraham is currently busy gearing up for his next release Batla House that is slated to hit screens on August 15. In a bid to ensure the film does well, the actor has been promoting the film wherever he can. And continuing with the promotions, John was recently on The Kapil Sharma Show where he spoke about Batla House and his journey in Bollywood. During his interaction on the show, John opened up about the time his mother interrupted a shoot thinking that he was injured.

John Abraham opens up about the time his mother interrupted a shoot

Narrating the incident, John Abraham revealed that it was while shooting for an action sequence for the Milan Luthria directed venture Taxi No 9211, which saw him lying flat on the road and rolling to avoid oncoming cars, when his mother spotted him. Apparently, John was lying flat, and his mother who happened to be driving near the shoot location saw him and though that he was injured. She immediately stopped her vehicle and rushed to his side only to realize that she had walked into the middle of a shoot after she saw the cameras.

As for Batla House, the film is inspired by the controversial encounter operation which took place in Delhi in 2008, that raised questions across India.

Also Read: John Abraham reveals that he read the Quran for his role in Batla House

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

John Abraham starrer Batla House receives…

John Abraham reveals that he read the Quran…

Box Office: Mission Mangal takes a lead over…

Mission Mangal certified U, while Batla…

Mrunal Thakur roped in for Farhan Akhtar…

High Court adjourns plea to postpone the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification