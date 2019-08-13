Bollywood Hungama
WOAH! Rs. 100 cr is the budget for Netflix’s Saif Ali Khan – Nawazuddin Siddiqui show Sacred Games 2

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After season 1 of the Saif Ali KhanNawazuddin Siddiqui show Sacred Games, audience are waiting with bated breath for the second season to release. While Netflix is set to air the second season on August 15, we came across this bit of news that is sure to grab your attention. As per reports, the streaming giant has shelled out close to Rs. 100 cr on producing the second season of the show.

WOAH! Rs. 100 cr is the budget for Netflix's Saif Ali Khan – Nawazuddin Siddiqui show Sacred Games 2

Revealing the details, an industry insider says that while usually each episode of an original could cost between Rs. 3- 4 cr with a total budget around the vicinity of Rs. 50 cr, Netflix has gone above and beyond for season 2. The reason behind Netflix investing such a huge sum is the fact that while the first season turned out to be a resounding success, the audience appreciation along with the knowledge that season 2 would have to be even bigger and more complex than the first, led the makers to invest so heavily in the show’s production. If that wasn’t enough, it has also been learned that to shoot the second season of Sacred Games, a crew comprising over 3,500 people were employed to shoot for over 100 days. The said shoot was carried out at 112 locations, with 400 minutes of footage being shot.

After hearing this, we guess those of us who managed to get our anxiety for season 2 of Sacred Games have just lost our cool.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the difficult part about acting is to play the same role differently each time

