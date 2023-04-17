‘A Don’s Nemesis’ is a book by Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey with details of his operational experiences while chasing and catching the Don Ravi Pujari. A long global chase by an IPS officer on a mission and a smartly planned arrest!

OMG! Oh My God director Umesh Shukla announces film on Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey’s book ‘A Don’s Nemesis’

Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey, an IPS officer (now retired) and former Director General of Police, Karnataka State who has been time and again celebrated for his professional work and services launched his second book about one of his prominent operations of catching Don Ravi Pujari. Titled ‘A Don’s Nemesis’, the book was launched in the presence of several dignitaries from the police, civil society, the press and film industry and the chief guest for the event was Commissioner of Police, Vivek Phansalkar.

The book is about the single-hand pursuit of Don Ravi Pujari by Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey across the globe and finally locating, identifying, arresting and extraditing from the West African country of Senegal to India. The Don was unseen for twenty-six years but continued serious criminal activities across the country.

Talking about the book and its grand launch, Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey shared, “‘A Don’s Nemesis’ talks about the journey of getting Don Ravi Pujari to face the law in India and make him answerable to the citizens of the proud nation. It is an important case in my service as a Police officer and I think the journey needs to reach everyone to understand the diligent work of Indian Police Officers and the unshakeable faith in the fact that the perpetrators would always be brought to justice”.

At the grand launch director and producer Umesh Shukla (Merry Go Round Studios) announced the news of creating a cinematic project on this thrilling chase story. Talking about the announcement he shared, “’A Don’s Nemesis’ is an insightful journey of Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey and it's a story which I think every Indian should know about. It is an inspiration and showcases the dedication of our Indian Police Force to bring justice at any cost.”

Producer Rakesh Dang (Seeta Films & TV Productions PVT LTD) who will be backing this project along with Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Madhukar Verma said, “We are elated to take Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey’s inspirational story to the masses to see on screens. The adaptation is currently in pre-production stage and we will announce more details soon.”

The project will be produced under the banner Merry Go Round Studios and Seeta Films & Productions PVT LTD backed by Rakesh Dang, Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Madhukar Verma.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Is it POSSIBLE to make a film like OMG Oh My God in today’s times? Director Umesh Shukla gives an interesting answer on the 10th anniversary of the Akshay Kumar-starrer



BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.