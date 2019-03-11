Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.03.2019 | 9:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal is finding is very DIFFICULT to shoot horror comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar, here’s why

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vicky Kaushal is a very busy man these days. He also is making a lot of noise with his kickass performance at the box office. Vicky was sure ‘The Star’ of 2018 and he has some pretty interesting movies lined up and a horror comedy with Bhumi Pednekar is one of them. The movie is produced by Bhanu Pratap Singh and has Vicky and Bhumi in lead roles. The talented actor open about the same and said that it is very challenging to be a part of the horror genre, to emote in a blank space. He also confessed that he keeps on checking the monitor to see if he has given right reaction to the director. He said this has never happened before but this is an uncharted territory for him. He said even getting comic timing perfect is difficult but horror is tougher than comedy. He also claimed that things have got a little COMPLICATED for him as an actor but that is a good thing because he gets to explore his craft a bit more.

Vicky and Bhumi are paired opposite to each other for the first time and therefore it has garnered a lot of interest amongst masses. Moreover, Vicky will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht as Emperor Aurangzeb. Vicky’s last film was Uri: The Surgical Strike which was a GAME CHANGER of sorts for him in his career.

On personal front, he is dating Harleen Sethi and has publicly accepted that he is in a serious and committed relationship with her.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal attend National Finale of Inter College Talent Hunt

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal chooses Udham Singh over…

Student Of The Year 2: It’s ONLY Alia Bhatt…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh roped in for Meghna…

Sidharth Mahotra – Kiara Advani’s Vikram…

Luka Chuppi Box Office Collections Day 7:…

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collections Day 12:…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification