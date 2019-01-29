Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga act wins her Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra is apparently bowled over by Sonam Kapoor’s mature yet unspoilt and innocent performance in his production of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He has already zeroed in on Sonam to play the lead in his next production, which in all likelihood would be the next film in the Munnabhai franchise.

A source in the know reveals, “Sonam in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga reminds Vinod Chopra of Manisha Koirala in 1942: A Love Story (the 1994 film produced by Vinod Chopra starring Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor). He is completely in favour of casting Sonam in the next Munnabhai film.”

Sonam Kapoor has done a brief role in the Vinod Chopra produced Sanjay Dutt bio-pic Sanju where she played Dutt’s love interest. “It was a brief role and Vinod had promised her a more substantial part in his next. He has kept his word by giving Sonam the protagonist’s part in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. But now he wants to work again with her,” says the source

