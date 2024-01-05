Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, was released in October last year. The film continues to inspire and entertain audiences, not just within India but globally. Achieving a significant milestone, 12th Fail has been selected as the closing film for the esteemed Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.

Esteemed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is set to grace the festival, attending the screening of 12th Fail on January 11 in Macao, which is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The movie inspired by real-life stories, delves into the relentless struggles of millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. However, it goes beyond being just a film about an exam; it is a compelling narrative that encourages people to persevere in the face of failures and to keep fighting for their dreams.

At its essence, 12th Fail, enriched by Vikrant Massey's remarkable talent, transcends beyond a mere cinematic venture. The film delves deep into themes that strike a chord with audiences, delivering a truly immersive viewing experience. Both critics and audiences have lauded the film's narrative and Vikrant's outstanding and effortless portrayal.

Remarkably, the movie has enjoyed significant commercial success, especially considering its restrained budget. Surpassing the notable Rs 50 crore milestone and celebrating over 50 successful days in cinemas, the film exemplifies the principle that genuine content resonates with audiences. Such accomplishments underscore the film's widespread appeal and the increasing demand for content-driven storytelling.

Beyond the film's financial achievements, Vikrant’s ability to infuse life into his character has earned admiration from peers and industry veterans alike. His role further cements his stature as a leading figure in contemporary cinema, highlighting his exceptional talent.

