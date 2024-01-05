Urvashi Dholakia, who has been winning hearts on television since years, recently left her fans concerned when her son Kshitij Dholakia posted about her health on social media. The latter posted a photo of her being admitted in the hospital but did not divulge many details on the same. After fans started flooding with messages of concern and worry, Urvashi has now decided to give an update about her current condition. From what we hear, the Naagin actress is currently admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Juhu after a small cyst was diagnosed in the neck.

Urvashi Dholakia gets admitted in the hospital; actress shares an update about her health

For the unversed, earlier today, on January 5, Kshitij Dholakia, who is also quite popular on social media, posted a video featuring Urvashi Dholakia lying on the hospital bed with a saline stand on the side. This left many of her well-wishers worried. Moreover, her son also posted the message ‘Get Well Soon’ which further added to concern. It seems that the Naagin actress had to undergo a small surgery and is currently in the process of recovering from the same. Speaking about her health, Urvashi said, “I had to undergo surgery as a tumour (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised rest for 15 to 20 days.”

Urvashi Dholakia, best known for her role as Komolika Majumdar in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, continues to entertain the audience with her intriguing roles. Last seen in the fiction show Naagin 6 alongside Tejasswi Prakash, Sudha Chandran, and Mahek Chahal, the actress also participated in the ongoing dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where she was paired up with choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge. Meanwhile, Urvashi has also been quite active about showcasing her support towards women empowerment and has also opened up about her journey as a single mother raising two teenage sons, Kshitij and Sagar on her own.

