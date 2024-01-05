With two action films performing astronomically well in 2023, the dilemma facing Shah Rukh Khan is, should he return with more action? Karan Johar and Shah Rukh are facing an identical career dilemma even as they are trying to work out the blueprint for their next project together.

A source very close to the project revealed, “Shah Rukh and Karan are working together again. It is most likely that Shah Rukh’s next project would be the one with Karan. They are throwing various ideas to one another. Karan wants to do an action film with Shah Rukh. Karan has never directed an action film. But SRK has done two back-to-back action films and is not too keen on doing another action film. On the other hand, after Dunki he is not interested any more in doing something experimental either.”

So, what’s it going to be? Even as we talk, efforts are on to come up with an idea that would be as memorable for the SRK-KJO combination as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

