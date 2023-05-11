comscore

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 bids adieu: Final episode to air on May 24!

Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to end on May 24.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The TV series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 from Sony had impressed and gained the affection of viewers. It had been successfully running on television for two years, but it is now coming to a close. This show is a new version of a previous series with the same title, which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. In the current show, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar initially played the roles of Ram and Priya, but after a time jump, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai took over these iconic characters.

As per a report from ETimes, the cast of the show has completed the last shot of the series. There were rumors that the show might be extended until the end of the month, but it was later confirmed that it will be ending, and the final episode will be broadcast on May 24. ETimes cited a source close to the show, who informed that the cast had been informed about the possibility of an extension but ultimately it was decided that the show will come to an end. The source added, “However, nothing of that sort is happening and the wrap-up, that it is going off air, (is) confirmed.”

Hiten Tejwani plays the character of Lakhan in the TV series. He recently shared his appreciation for the show's producer, Ekta Kapoor. He expressed his gratitude towards her for giving him an important and substantial role in the series. He said, “She has always given me good work. I love working with Balaji Telefilms. I had scenes with everybody and became friends with many of the co-actors of the show. I wish it had gone on longer but what could we do?”

The TV series offered a refreshing plot and featured a more nuanced and engaging storyline that was enjoyed by fans. Unlike many other shows, this series did not rely on unnecessarily prolonged suspense or drag out confrontations between characters. This approach helped to maintain the interest of viewers and made the show more enjoyable to watch. As the show comes to an end, fans are sure to miss the unique charm and appeal that it brought to their TV screens.

Also Read: On the first day of Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2, Rahul Vaidya sings for his wife Disha Parmar

