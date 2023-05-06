Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next film has been in the news since last year. An image of both the actors was also leaked on the internet in last November. The film is the next directorial for Laxman Utekar after the highly acclaimed Mimi, which starred Kriti Sanon in the lead. It is now learnt that Vicky and Sara’s film is titled Luka Chuppi 2. It is the second film in the franchise after the first one starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next titled Luka Chuppi 2, to release on June 2

As per the latest update officially shared by the makers, the film will be released on June 2 this year and they will officially release the title on May 16, which is Vicky Kaushal’s birthday.

There were reports last year about Vicky and Sara playing a married couple in the film, although nothing has been revealed officially by the makers. The makers also haven’t revealed whether the film will be released in theatres or directly on OTT. Bollywood Hungama had reported in last September that the film will be released directly on Netflix and that the makers have sold the film to the streaming giant for Rs. 70 crores. This will be Utekar’s second release on Netflix in a row after Mimi.

A source had revealed us back then, “The revenue from the satellite will be over and above this sum of Rs. 70 crores. Laxman Utekar’s last film, Mimi had done wonders for Netflix and even this one is appreciated by those who have seen it. It’s the power of director, content, and producer credibility that has resulted in the film fetching this humongous deal. Dinesh has respected the OTT space by supplying credible content through the lockdown too.”

