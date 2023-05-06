Kangana Ranaut confirmed that she has not received any compensation for the partial demolition of her property in Pali Hill, Bandra by the BMC in September 2020.

In September 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to actress Kangana Ranaut, alleging that she had carried out unauthorised construction at her office-cum-residential property in Pali Hill, Bandra. Kangana, who has been vocal about her political views on social media, claimed that the notice was politically motivated and that the BMC was trying to intimidate her. Post the incident, Kangana had demanded compensation of Rs 2 crore from the BMC, citing that the demolition of her bungalow was carried out illegally.

Kangana Ranaut changes stance on compensation of Rs 2 crores for demolished property; says, “I know it’s taxpayers’ money”

Speaking of the same recently, the Queen actress stated that she no longer wants compensation. In a conversation with ABP News, the actress asserted, “I have not got any compensation till now, they were supposed to send evaluators. So, I met Shinde ji (current Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde), and said, ‘Aap hi log mujhe kuch evaluation bhej dijiye (Please send some evaluators)’. I do not want anybody who has abused the money of the taxpayers… I do not want any more compensation, it’s fine.”

The Tanu Weds Manu actress further added, “The court has said they are supposed to pay me whatever compensation, but like I said, they never sent evaluators and I did not demand, because I know it’s tax payers’ money and I don’t want any of it.”

For the unversed, on September 9, 2020, the BMC officials arrived at Kangana's office and began demolishing the illegal structures, the same day that Kangana arrived in Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh. After the demolition, Kangana sought legal action and obtained a stay order on the demolition drive from the Bombay High Court along with a compensation of Rs 2 crores.

Coming to the professional front, the 36-year-old actress has a bunch of projects in her kitty, including Emergency. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Kangana is not only headlining the upcoming film, but also donning the hat of the director.

