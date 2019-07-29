Vicky Kaushal to kickstart Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic in 2021

After Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal will be starring in yet another patriotic film, Sam, a biopic on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. This will mark his reunion with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and his military career spanned four decades and five wars.

Speaking of working in another patriotic film, Vicky Kaushal said that he is a true legend the country has produced. It’s the highest honour for him to play Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. At the moment, he is busy shooting for Sardar Udham Singh. But, he plans to go as close as possible to the character of Sam Manekshaw in terms of looks. He will kick off the film in 2021.

Vicky Kaushal said that he personally could not witness the achievements of Field Marshal Manekshaw but his parents would tell stories about him and what a fearless leader he was.

Sam will be written by Bhavani Iyer of Raazi and Shantanu Srivastava of Badhaai Ho and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

