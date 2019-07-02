Vicky Kaushal goofs up horribly with his Sam Manekshaw look

On the occasion of the late Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw’s death anniversary on June 27, Vicky Kaushal took to social media to announce he was playing the great man. He accompanied the announcement with a picture showing Kaushal dressed up as the mighty Manekshaw in uniform. As luck would have it, the uniform that Vicky Kauhsal wore the rank details completely wrong. And Vicky was rightly trolled for his irresponsible behaviour.

One now hears director Meghna Gulzar, who is making the Manekshaw bio-pic, was not consulted over the picture that Vicky Kaushal put out.

The film industry’s spokesperson Ashoke Pandit gives Meghna Gulzar a clean chit. “She is an extremely responsible and accomplished filmmaker. Her films Talvar and Raazi prove her to be much more than a frivolous entertainer. If she has taken on the task of putting Field Marshall’s Manekshaw’s story on the screen, she would make sure she has all the research in place and she would most definitely consult the army experts on the uniform, etc.”

Having said this, Pandit feels actors need to exercise caution when playing real-life characters. “Specially, when you’re playing someone of the stature of Field Marshall Manekshaw or Mother Teresa. You can’t afford to go wrong on any detail. I am sure Vicky was only trying to tell the world he’s playing Manekshaw. But, even an announcement of this import must be made with befitting solemnity and accuracy. Copying the moustache and the posture from an old picture are not enough.”

