Last Updated 29.07.2019 | 4:50 PM IST

Javed Akhtar BLASTS Shekhar Kapur for saying he is afraid of intellectuals

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is known for voicing his opinions lashed out at filmmaker Shekhar Kapur after he tweeted that he was always in “fear of ‘intellectuals’.” Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter to write, “Started life as refugee of Partition. Parents gave everything to make a life for kids. Was always in fear of intellectuals’. They made me feel insignicant. Small. Then suddenly embraced me after my films. I still fear them. Their embrace is like a bite of snake. Still a refugee.”

Javed Akhtar BLASTS Shekhar Kapur for saying he is afraid of intellectuals

In a series of tweets, Javed Akhtar responded to Shekhar Kapur and blasted him. Akhtar wrote, “Who are these intellectuals who embraced you and you found that embrace like a snake’s bite ? Shyam Benegal , Adoor Gopal Krishna , Ram chandra Guha ? Really ? . Shekhar saheb you are not well . You need help . Come on , there is no shame in meeting a good psychiatrist.”

He added, “What do you mean by still a refugee Does it mean that you feel like an outsider n not an Indian n you don’t feel that this is your motherland .If in India you are still a refugee where will you not feel like a refugee ,In Pakistan? Cut this melodrama you poor rich but lonely guy.”

Lastly, he wrote, “You introduce yourself as neither prejudiced by the past nor afraid of the future living in this moment and in the same breath you say you are a refugee of partition and still a refugee . One doesn’t need a magnifying glass to see the contradiction.”

Shekhar Kapur’s tweets came after 49 celebrities recently write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take strong against mob lynching. However, another section of 61 celebrities including Kangana Ranaut and CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi wrote a response letter while calling out false narratives and selective outrage.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi ecstatic about Zoya Akhtar’s Oscar honour

Tags : , , , , , ,

