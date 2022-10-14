Over the years, filmmaker Anand L Rai has become incredibly popular for the kind of movies he makes. The subject and storyline of his films hit the right chords among the audiences. He has collaborated with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. And, now, it seems like he will soon collaborate with Vicky Kaushal again.

Yes! You read it right! Aanand L Rai’s next is a love story and it will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. A report by Pinkvilla has claimed that the director and actor are all set to collaborate for their another project together. Quoting a source, the report stated, “Aanand L Rai and Vicky Kaushal share a very warm bond right since the release of Manmarziyaan and have been keen to work together for a while now.”

It further added, “After Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Aanand L Rai is looking to make a pure love story from the heartland of India. When he shared this thought with Vicky, the actor was extremely excited to be a part of Rai’s world.”

The report mentioned that the script is locked, and Aanand L Rai is currently working on the casting of the film. Soon after this, he will leave on a location scout. The visionary director intends to take the film on floors sometime in mid-2023.

Speaking on the same, the source asserted, “The hunt for the female lead is underway. Like all his previous films, this one too has a strong character full of substance for the female counterpart. Both the main leads of the film will be locked in a fortnight.”

Coming to the actor’s professional front, he was last seen in Sardar Udham. He will be next seen in the Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam Manekshaw biopic. Apart from this, he has a bunch of projects in his kitty, including The Immortal Ashwatthama and Govinda Naam Mera.

