The Supreme Court has slammed producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in her web series 'XXX', saying she was polluting the minds of the young gener.

Producer and celebrity Ekta Kapoor and her OTT channel Alt Balaji often make the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Back in 2020, an ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar had lodged a complaint against Ekta Kapor’s web series XXX over objectionable scenes. As the matter did not conclude, Mukul Rohatgi, Kapoor’s lawyer, filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court slams Ekta Kapoor over objectionable scenes in web series XXX

Reacting to the same, on Friday, the apex court slammed the producer for the same. The court has reportedly remarked that she was ‘polluting the minds’ of the younger generation of India, as per PTI. The court made these remarks after hearing her petition challenging the arrest warrant issued against the producer.

In the defence, senior advocate Rohatgi said the content is subscription-based and that there is freedom of choice in this country. In response, the bench said, “Everytime you travel to this court. We don't appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi, please convey this to your client.”

Continuing further, the bench added, “Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers this court is not for those who have voices. This court works for those who don't have voices. If these people who have all kinds of facilities, if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations.”

The top court has kept the matter pending while suggesting that a local lawyer may be put to work to know about the status of the hearing in the high court. The petition was filed, after a trial court in the Begusarai district of Bihar issued an arrest warrant against Kapoor on the grounds of Shambhu Kumar’s complaint.

The web series has a total of two seasons. While season one has six-episodes, the second instalment features five episodes.

