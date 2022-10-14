comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2022 | 6:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Supreme Court slams Ekta Kapoor over objectionable scenes in web series XXX 

Bollywood News

The Supreme Court has slammed producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in her web series  'XXX', saying she was polluting the minds of the young gener.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Producer and celebrity Ekta Kapoor and her OTT channel Alt Balaji often make the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Back in 2020, an ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar had lodged a complaint against Ekta Kapor’s web series XXX over objectionable scenes. As the matter did not conclude, Mukul Rohatgi, Kapoor’s lawyer, filed a petition in the Supreme Court. 

Supreme Court slams Ekta Kapoor over objectionable scenes in web series XXX 

Supreme Court slams Ekta Kapoor over objectionable scenes in web series XXX 

Reacting to the same, on Friday, the apex court slammed the producer for the same. The court has reportedly remarked that she was ‘polluting the minds’ of the younger generation of India, as per PTI. The court made these remarks after hearing her petition challenging the arrest warrant issued against the producer. 

In the defence, senior advocate Rohatgi said the content is subscription-based and that there is freedom of choice in this country. In response, the bench said, “Everytime you travel to this court. We don't appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi, please convey this to your client.”

Continuing further, the bench added, “Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers this court is not for those who have voices. This court works for those who don't have voices. If these people who have all kinds of facilities, if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations.”

The top court has kept the matter pending while suggesting that a local lawyer may be put to work to know about the status of the hearing in the high court. The petition was filed, after a trial court in the Begusarai district of Bihar issued an arrest warrant against Kapoor on the grounds of Shambhu Kumar’s complaint. 

The web series has a total of two seasons. While season one has six-episodes, the second instalment features five episodes. 

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor’s lawyer refutes reports of warrants issued against producer, mother Shobha Kapoor in connection to XXX series

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt intends to expand the Ed-a-Mamma…

Rocket Gang Trailer: Nikita Dutta, Aditya…

Management labels of Kep1er’s Dayeon and…

Sajid Khan to be forcefully eliminated from…

Urvashi Rautela is being called out for…

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu gets an…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification