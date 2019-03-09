Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.03.2019 | 1:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal chooses Udham Singh over Rakesh Sharma biopic

BySubhash K. Jha

It wouldn’t be erroneous to say that after the stupendous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is spoilt for choices. Astronaut or freedom fighter? That was the choice in front of Bollywood’s latest craze. And the freedom fighter Udham Singh finally won the toss.

Vicky Kaushal chooses Udham Singh over Rakesh Sharma biopic

Says a source, “Vicky both the biopics on Rakesh Sharma and  Udham Singh. His schedule didn’t bandwidth for two bio-pics.  He  finally chose to do Udham Singh and not only because he found  the character so fiercely patriotic but because Vicky really wants to work Shoojit Sircar.”

When contacted Shoojit Sircar, he said, “Yes, I am doing a biopic on Udham Singh. But this is just the beginning of our journey of discovery. It’s a huge responsibility. I will try my best. We have a long way to go before the film  is out there.”

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal REPLACES Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vijayendra Prasad confirms he’s writing…

EXCLUSIVE: No! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is NOT…

Priyanka Chopra reveals that Ma Sheela…

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collections Day 12:…

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 11:…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Abhishek Kapoor join…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification